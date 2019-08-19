Cheque-bounce case: Hyderabad police reach Pundri MLA’s house to quiz wife, return empty-handed

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 01:00 IST

A team of Hyderabad police on Sunday reached the residence of Pundri MLA Dinesh Kaushik to summon his wife to join investigation in a cheque bounce case registered against her.



The team, which was accompanied by local police and complainant Ghansham Dass, however, returned empty handed as neither the MLA nor his wife, Sandhya Kaushik,were available at their residence.

The team also faced with protestors who accused the complainant of tarnishing the image of the MLA ahead of the assembly election.

According to the complainant, Sandhya had raised a loan of ₹1 crore from him, his wife Sarojbala and a friend Renu Kandoi of Sikandrabad to set up a stone crusher in Yamunanagar in September last year. The women had transferred ₹50 lakh each through RTGS in the bank account of MLA’s wife who had promised to pay ₹10 lakh installment each month with ₹2. 50 lakh as interest. The MLA was her guarantor.

However, after two to three months, the installments had stopped following which the complainant took up the issue with the MLA but to no avail.

Two police complaints were filed against Sandhya besides FIRs of cheating in Hyderabad as the complainant claimed that about ₹80 lakh were due.

Sandhya, however, refuted the allegation and said she had repaid most the advanced money. She alleged that the complainant had some vested interests against her husband. After repeated attempts, the MLA could not be contacted.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 01:00 IST