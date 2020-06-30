e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chief Khalsa Diwan passes budget of Rs 147 crore for 2020-21

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes budget of Rs 147 crore for 2020-21

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The 117-year-old apolitical Sikh organisation Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) passed approximately Rs 147 crore budget for 2020-21 in the meetings of executive committee and General House, held through video conferencing on Tuesday.

In the presence of president Nirmal Singh, vice-president Inderbir Singh Nijjar said, “Rs 7 crore is allotted for construction of new CKD school on Ajnala Road, Rs 1.6 crore for Adarsh schools, Rs 20 lakh for Dharam Parchar, Rs 2 crore for upgrade of CKD rural schools, Rs 1 crore for development of Central Khalsa Orphanage and old age homes and other institutes, Rs 3 crore for purchase of more land, Rs 2 crore for construction of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School at Bhagatwala, Rs 50 lakh more for acquisition of land and Rs 80 lakh for construction of CKD school at Sur Singh has been reserved.”

“Apart from this, three badminton halls will also be constructed at Sri Guru Harkrishan International School, Ranjit Avenue,” he said.

Honorary secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal read out the agenda while honorary secretary Surinder Singh presented the budget for 2020-21 after highlighting the budget for 2019-20.

He said the total revenue in 2019-20 was Rs 116 crore which is projected to increase to Rs 137.98 crore this year, an increase of Rs 21 crore over last year, which is 18.5%.

While last year the total expenditure was Rs 121 crore, in 2020-21 this expenditure is estimated to increase to Rs 147 crore, which is an indicator of progress, he said.

Kathunangal said that in the last financial year, CKD has successfully achieved the goal of equipping its CKD institutions with ultra-modern facilities and upgrading laboratories, libraries and new auditoriums with new technology and upgrade.

To fill vacancies of CKD members who have passed away, resigned or cannot attend the required number of meetings of General House, new members were approved to be appointed first in the executive committee, and then the General House, unanimously.

top news
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In