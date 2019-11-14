Children design national stamps on child rights

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:03 IST

*14,578 children from across India participated in the stamp design contest organized by the department of posts and Unicef (India).

*The winning entries will be awarded at a national event in New Delhi on November 20 (World Children’s Day)

LUCKNOW The department of posts, in association with Unicef, on Thursday announced the winners of the 2019 Stamp Design Competition, celebrating Children’s Day in India and commemorating 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). The top two winning entries have been adapted as stamps.

More than 14,000 children from across India participated with stamp designs in the annual competition run by the department of posts, this year in partnership with the ministry of communication, the government of India and Unicef. The theme for this year’s competition was child rights.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted by the United Nations on November 20, 1989. India ratified the CRC in 1992, committing to protect and promote all rights of children.

In partnership with government, civil society, communities and children across India, Unicef is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the CRC and 70 years in India working for the rights of every child.

Speaking on this year’s stamp design competition, a senior official of the department of posts said: “Every year, the department holds a stamp design competition on Children’s Day inviting drawings, paintings and sketches from children on a particular theme. The theme of this year’s Children’s Day stamp design competition was ‘Child Rights’.”

“The partnership with Unicef this year has served twin objectives: on one hand, it is generating awareness about philately and on the other hand, it is creating awareness about child rights,” said an official of the department of posts.

“Children have sent us excellent art work on what the CRC means for them. Today, children clearly identify new challenges facing them as well as available opportunities. Young people are speaking out for their right to education, demanding an end to discrimination, calling for end to violence, striking for action on the climate crisis, campaigning for digital reform and calling on leaders to protect their future,” he said.

The winning entries – three winners and five consolation prices – will be awarded at a national event in New Delhi on November 20, 2019, World Children’s Day.

While the top two designs on child rights are adapted as stamps, the remaining are used for preparing various philatelic items including first day cover, brochure etc. The first prize winner will win a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The second and third prize winners will receive Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

The five consolation prizes are worth Rs 5,000 each.

Congratulating the winners and all children who participated, Foroogh Foyouzat, deputy representative for Unicef in India said, “Indian children have brought the Convention on the Rights of the Child to life with their inspiring and beautiful stamp designs. Every child who participated is a winner in our shared responsibility to work tirelessly so that every child in India realizes all of his or her rights.”

“In their entries, we can see girls and boys dreams for themselves and for all children. At a time when children and childhood itself are faced with new challenges in a rapidly changing world, these powerful images by children are a great reminder that we must all do more to put child rights at the heart of India now and for all future generations,” added Foyouzat.

LIST OF WINNERS

1st PRIZE WINNER: Nidhi Rahul Mhatre, 15, Boisar, Maharashtra

2ND PRIZE WINNER Vibhushi Agarwal, 12, Ghaziabad.

3RD PRIZE WINNER: Deepali Midha, 17, Ghaziabad.

CONSOLATION PRIZE WINNERS:

Rupam Mahanty, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Vaidehi Vikas Shirsath, 17, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Arya Thapa, 14, Tadong, Sikkim

Master Sarvesh Suresh Joshi, 7, Parbhani, Maharashtra