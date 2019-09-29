e-paper
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

China no match for Indian economy, says Giriraj Singh

Asked, the union minister said: “While taking big decisions, there are certain setbacks for short period but giving it name of economic depression or recession is not apt.”

Haridwar
Indian economy is leaping forward like a tiger and China is “no match for Indian economy”, union animal husbandry and fisheries minister Giriraj Singh said here on Saturday.
Indian economy is leaping forward like a tiger and China is “no match for Indian economy”, union animal husbandry and fisheries minister Giriraj Singh said here on Saturday.

“Due to current world trade affairs, dragon (China) will not be able to compete India that is on path to become economic superpower,” Singh, who is on a day-long visit to Haridwar, told media persons. “India is heading towards ₹5 trillion economy by 2024 due to visionary economic policies  of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Singh said.

Asked, the union minister said: “While taking big decisions, there are certain setbacks for short period but giving it name of economic depression or recession is not apt.”

