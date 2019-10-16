China should learn about democracy from India: Dalai Lama

cities

China should learn about democracy from India and I urge more students from China to study in India, as in China, there is no freedom, no free media, said Dalai Lama. Tibetan spiritual leader was at Chandigarh University, Gharaun, to interact with students on ‘secular ethics in Modern Education in context of Guru Nanak Dev’. Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu honored the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso with the Global Spiritual Leader Award 2019.

The Nobel laureate said, “Students and public of China will witness the true meaning of freedom in a democratic set-up while they are visiting India, as the largest democracy of the world truly respects the fundamental rights of its citizens.”

He added that in China, there is no freedom, media is not free and one cannot express their opinions freely.

On the recent Modi-Xi Jingping talks, the spiritual guru said, “It is in the global interest of world that the two countries are making progress in solving their bilateral issues through mutual talks which according to me is the only way forward and when India and China which are the countries with largest population are coming on same platform to resolve their issues then restoring of world peace is inevitable”.

Dalai Lama referred Guru Nanak, the first guru of Sikhs as a global preacher of humanity, secularism and equality. He further added that, “Despite being born in a Hindu family, Guru Nanak visited the holy Mecca which shows true sense of secularism.”

While talking about the values being inculcated by the modern-day education which is greatly influenced by western world, Dalai Lama said, “Indian 3000 years old ancient and traditional education system is full of human values and ethics which is on a verge of getting extinction while we drifting towards the western education system which is materialistic approach that is full of selfishness and lust for money”. While advising universities of India, he said that along with teaching modern principles of science and technology, they must include human values, ethics and moral education.

