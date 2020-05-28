Chinese national assaulted in Greater Noida highrise over feeding stray dog, cops yet to register FIR

cities

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:55 IST

Noida: A Chinese national, living in a Greater Noida highrise, sustained multiple injuries after being assaulted allegedly by a fellow resident for feeding stray dogs in the society.

While the police are yet to register an FIR in the incident, they said that a non-cognizable report was registered on May 25, the day of the incident.

According to the victim, who lives with another Chinese national at ATS Green Paradiso, Greater Noida, and works at an electronic manufacturing company in the city, she was allegedly beaten by a man, believed to be in his fifties, with a heavy wooden stick by a fellow resident, all because she fed a community stray dog that had a fight with the pet of the man. The alleged incident took place while the woman was out on her morning walk.

Several video clips of CCTV footage from the area have emerged, which HT has seen, where the accused can purportedly be seen borrowing a stick from the guard, pacing towards the victim and after sometime running back, while throwing the stick back towards the guard. The victim is seen returning after sometime in a state of shock, and is limping.

According to the medical report of the victim, she sustained multiple injuries on her private parts. The victim said that she had also contacted the Chinese Embassy following the incident which provided them with an option of evacuation.

“I am under shock. It was an act of violence, and with that man living in the same society, we are scared of our safety. I knew that India was not safe, but never imagined that something like this would happen with me within the society where I live. Also, I did not expect such treatment of a foreign national. The man attacked me from behind and hit with all his strength. Worse, he still roams free,” said the woman, adding that residents of the high rise are divided on their support for her.

The apartment owner association (AOA), though, released a statement condemning the incident, on the societies’ internal group. They, however, refused to comment.

“We have decided not to comment on the incident. The police are looking after the matter,” said Sombir Singh, secretary, AOA, ATS Green Paradiso.

The NCR registered by the police did not mention the name of the accused, and slapped only section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntary hurting) in the report.

Calling out the alleged “inaction” by the police, the Peoples for Animal (PFA) met the victim and provided her legal help.

“This is not just an act of brutality to an animal feeder but also with a woman. She was badly beaten and even sustained injuries on her private parts. We will not tolerate this, or the inaction by the police,” said Kaveri Rana, president, PFA, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Police did not file an FIR in the cognizable offence and did not investigate the matter. So we are approaching the district court to ensure justice,” said Vishal Gautam, legal counsellor of PFA.

The legal team of the PFA has demanded for an FIR with strict penal sections including 354, which is for punishment for criminal assault to a woman.

Meanwhile, the police have said that they are now registering an FIR after taking the statement of the victim again.

“We had already filed an NCR, and presented the accused in front of the magistrate, after which he was sent to jail and granted bail on the same day. We will now file the FIR with the proper statement of the victim, follow the due process, and also file a chargesheet,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, Station House Officer (SHO), Beta-2 Police station, Greater Noida.

Vrinda Shukla, DCP, women’s safety, tweeted, “Noidawasis & animal lovers have been distressed over the reported aggression against a Chinese resident of Greater Noida. A case has been duly registered.”

“The police has consistently assured the victim of full support. Initially an NCR under Section 323 IPC was registered as per victim’s application. Upon investigation a case is registered under Sections 354B, 504 & 323 IPC. We are committed to the safety and dignity of all women,” the Noida police department tweeted later in the evening.