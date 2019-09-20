‘Chinmayanand has sullied the image of seers’

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:22 IST

Lucknow: Breaking their silence on the Swami Chinmayanand controversy, several seers in Ayodhya justified his arrest and accused him of sullying image of the seer community.

Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, justified the arrest and said: “All proof is against Swami Chinmayanand. His arrest is justified and action must be taken against him according to law.”

“Chinmayanand has been a union minister. He also holds an important position in the seer community. His actions cannot be justified,” added Das.

Justifying Chinmayanand’s arrest, Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhawani in Ayodhya said: “In the controversial video anyone can easily spot Chinmayanand. His conduct cannot be pardoned.”

“The entire seer community has been sullied by Chinmayanand’s conduct. He must be given stern punishment which must act as a deterrent for others in future,” Paramhans das added.

Raju Das, priest at the historic Hanuman Garhi temple, Ayodhya, has also demanded action against Chinmayanand. “All evidences are against Chinmayanand. His arrest is justified,” said Raju Das.

“Incidents like the Chinmayanand episode bring a bad name to the seer community,” added Das.

