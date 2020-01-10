e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Cities / Chorus in JNU: ‘Cops shielding accused’

Chorus in JNU: ‘Cops shielding accused’

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:54 IST
Kainat Sarfaraz
Kainat Sarfaraz
New Delhi

Several students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday called out Delhi Police for a biased probe after investigators mainly named Left-leaning students’ outfits as the main suspects for perpetrating the January 5 JNU violence.

One suspect identified was JNU Students’ Union head Aishe Ghosh, who was attacked by masked assailants on Sunday, following which she received 16 stitches to her head. “Delhi Police should make public whatever proof it has against me,” Ghosh told reporters outside Shastri Bhawan where she had gone to meet officials from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) over the fee hike issue.

JNUSU added that Ghosh had sent a message to the Station House Officer on January 5 asking for police to stop the carnage on Sunday. “The additional commissioner instead of having some accountability, has the gall to implicate her in the violence when there was a murder attempt on her,” it said.

The police named nine suspects — out of which two are from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, three from All India Students Association (AISA), and one from Students’ Federation of India. On Friday, the campus remained abuzz with the police press briefing. While women students held a silent march to protest against the violence, members of ABVP along with a group of teachers also held a march to demand peace.

JNUSU also claimed that the police shielded ABVP by not naming them in the press conference. “The press briefing is a litany of distortions, half-truths and outright lies. The most significant fact was that the additional commissioner named all Left organisations but the name of ABVP was curiously missing,” the Union said in a statement.

“The students who were attacked are being called assaulters by the police and it is a cruel joke on the judicial system. Police has been acting as mute spectators from day one by allowing mob to walk out freely. We gave proof, including names and screenshots, but couldn’t police verify their actions through their chat and locations?” asked N Sai Balaji, AISA national president.

Dolan Samanta, an MPhil student, who is seen with three people in the screenshots shared by Delhi Police, said she was hurt in the violence that took place in Sabarmati hostel. “In the picture shared by police, we don’t have sticks or stones or anything in our hands. ABVP students of JNU were making videos of women protesters to intimidate them. When we asked them to delete the videos, they fled,” she said.

Another suspect, Sucheta Talukdar, councillor at School of Social Sciences, said, “How can they (police) identify that this person in the screenshot is Sucheta? Even initially, Vikas’ released picture was wrong. We are the victims here since we were beaten by ABVP goons, who were moving on the campus with rods and sticks. Police are trying to save the ABVP and push their narrative because while the cops named other left parties in the press conference today, they did not name that outfit.”

