Home / Cities / Cinema halls get green signal in Mohali, but moviegoers will have to wait

Cinema halls get green signal in Mohali, but moviegoers will have to wait

Owners say it will take time to open the cinema halls, operations expected to resume before Diwali

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

On directions of the Punjab home department, the Mohali administration on Monday allowed more activities in areas outside containment zones from November 1 to 30.

The orders passed by district magistrate Girish Dayalan allows opening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50% capacity, after having remained closed for over seven months due to the Covid pandemic. Similarly, entertainment parks and similar places outside containment zones can also open according to standard operating procedures issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

While multiplexes in Chandigarh had reopened on October 16 under the Centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines, the Punjab government had deferred the decision before giving the green signal this month.

However, moviegoers will have to wait, as owners say it will take time to open the cinema halls.

In Mohali district, there are three malls with multiplexes — VR Punjab in Kharar, Bestech in Sector 66 and Paras Downtown in Zirakpur.

Rishab Malhotra, centre head, VR Punjab, said: “Though we have got the orders, we will opening the cinemas in a week’s time, as we need time to make preparations.”

Mohit Goyal, vice-president, sales and marketing, Bestech Group, said: “We need some time, and hopefully, cinemas will be operational before Diwali.”

As per the orders, the cinema halls will have to follow SOPs issued by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting as well as advisories issued by the Punjab health and family welfare department. Any violation will be punishable under Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

