e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / City experiences drop in temperature

City experiences drop in temperature

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The city experienced a slight drop in the temperature on Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city saw a mainly clear sky, with the minimum temperature at 14.9 degrees Celsius and maximum at 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday; while on Monday the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius and maximum 34 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, a western disturbance coming as a cyclonic circulation has under its influence an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan by night of March 4, 2020, due to which the city witnessed a slight drop in the temperature.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD, said, “There is a drop in temperature from yesterday (Monday) late night till today (Tuesday) morning with northerly/ north-westerly wind lowering the intensity of heat. This was followed by westerly/ northwesterly wind from the Arabian Sea, resulting in a slight lowering of day temperature.”

For March 5 the IMD has forecast minimum temperature at 15 degrees Celsius and maximum at 34 degrees Celsius, while March 5 will see a partly cloudy sky with the minimum temperature rising to 16 degrees Celsius and maximum to 34 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures were markedly above normal northern part of India, in some parts it was appreciably above normal in some parts of Uttarakhand and were above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala and in remaining parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday the day temperatures were below normal in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and north interior Karnataka.

Night temperatures were above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim, Punjab, Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka and Kerala and in remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities