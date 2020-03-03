City experiences drop in temperature

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:42 IST

PUNE The city experienced a slight drop in the temperature on Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city saw a mainly clear sky, with the minimum temperature at 14.9 degrees Celsius and maximum at 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday; while on Monday the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius and maximum 34 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, a western disturbance coming as a cyclonic circulation has under its influence an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan by night of March 4, 2020, due to which the city witnessed a slight drop in the temperature.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD, said, “There is a drop in temperature from yesterday (Monday) late night till today (Tuesday) morning with northerly/ north-westerly wind lowering the intensity of heat. This was followed by westerly/ northwesterly wind from the Arabian Sea, resulting in a slight lowering of day temperature.”

For March 5 the IMD has forecast minimum temperature at 15 degrees Celsius and maximum at 34 degrees Celsius, while March 5 will see a partly cloudy sky with the minimum temperature rising to 16 degrees Celsius and maximum to 34 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures were markedly above normal northern part of India, in some parts it was appreciably above normal in some parts of Uttarakhand and were above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala and in remaining parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday the day temperatures were below normal in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and north interior Karnataka.

Night temperatures were above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim, Punjab, Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka and Kerala and in remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.