City MLA seeks Rs 5 cr from the state govt to run mobile medical units

Feb 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: To provide primary healthcare facilities to citizens, Sudhir Singla, MLA Gurugram, has sought permission from Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to run five mobile medical vans in different areas of the city. In a letter written to the CM earlier this week, Singla asked the state government to release ₹5 crore sanctioned to MLAs to execute developmental work in their respective constituencies.

“For the amount to be sanctioned, a project proposal has to be submitted to the deputy commissioner (DC), who will then check the viability of the project and budget estimate, before forwarding it to the state government,” said Singla, who said he has submitted the proposal to the DC.

“The plan is to hire low-floor buses with medical facilities. These buses will have a paediatrician, physician, ENT specialist, gynaecologist and a cardiologist who will provide primary health care facilities on specific days assigned to them. The mobile medical units will be stationed near community centres,” said Singla.

Citing the purpose behind initiating the service, Singla said, “The development work in the Gurugram constituency is majorly covered by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).”

“The civil hospital, which falls under my constituency, has been demolished. Though the functioning of the hospital has been shifted to the Sector 10A polyclinic, it comes under Badshahpur constituency. In the current scenario, Gurugram constituency, which has a population of 8.5 lakh, lacks a government health facility,” he said.

Singla said the construction of the new hospital might take two-three years. “A certain section of the people in the city cannot incur heavy expenses charged by private hospitals. The mobile medical units will function like an OPD. Only if required will the patient be referred to the hospital,” he said.

According to him, the remaining funds will be used to improve services at the Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities in Gurugram village, Lakshman Vihar, Wazirabad and Bheemgarh Kheri.

When contacted, Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, district chief medical officer, said he was unaware of the matter.

