e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Chandigarh’s cleanliness status gets upgrade

Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has granted the status of Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ to the city

chandigarh Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has granted the status of Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ to the city.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, Chandigarh had achieved the ODF status on 2nd October 2016 and now, the status has been upgraded to ODF++.

He said, as per the Centre’s guidelines, issued last year, a city can be declared ODF++ , if 25% of toilets fulfil additional conditions like availability of sanitary napkins vending machines, proper ventilation, availability of water 24 hours and proper signage among other things. He said, 90 toilets in the city fulfilled the criteria.

“There are over 274 public and 31 community toilets in city and 25% of them now have better facilities as required to achieve the ODF++ status,” he said.

The status was granted after third party inspection by an independent agency from the central government  in September, said Yadav. 

Convener of city forum of residents welfare organisations (CFORWO), Vinod Vashisht said,“The certification is important for the city as the next cleanliness survey will be conducted in January 2020 and achieving the status is a pre-qualifying condition to compete for five-star and above rankings.”

So far 244 cities among the 4,372 urban local bodies of the country have been certified as ODF++ while 586 urban cities have ODF+ status.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:27 IST

tags
top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News