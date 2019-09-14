Fadnavis holds roadshow in Pune, Baramati; says ‘some people will not get sleep tonight’

pune

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:40 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited several assembly constituencies of Pune district as part of the third leg of Mahajanadesh yatra, his campaign ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Addressing a gathering during his tour, Fadnavis said he received a massive welcome in Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“I am sure some people will not get much sleep tonight,” he quipped.

The yatra reached Hadapsar at 7:30 pm and was welcomed by city Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Madhuri Misal, party city unit president; Girish Bapat, member of parliament (MP); Yogesh Tilekar, member of legislative assembly (MLA); Mukta Tilak, mayor and other party workers.

Hitting out at the opposition for blaming Electronic Voting Machines for electoral defeats, Fadnavis, said, “The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won in 2004 and 2009 elections with the help of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were the EVMs good back then? The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress will not come to power in the next 25 years.”

The yatra travelled through the city via Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Pulgate, Golibar ground, Seven Loves chowk, Swargate, Sarasbaug, Tilak road, Shastri road, Dattawadi, Nal stop, Karve road, FC road, Agriculture college, Sancheti hospital, RTO, Jehangir hospital, Yerawada, Ahmednagar road and ended at Chandannagar.

On Sunday, the yatra will start from Dandekar bridge and head to other parts of the state.

Fadnavis will hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas and 20 press conferences as part of the campaign.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 21:38 IST