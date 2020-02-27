e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / CM to present budget today, MLAs to access it on tabs

CM to present budget today, MLAs to access it on tabs

Khattar, who holds the charge of the finance portfolio, will be presenting his maiden budget, also the first of the BJP-JJP regime

chandigarh Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana MLAs will get to see the budget estimates for 2020-21, to be presented by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday afternoon, on tablet devices.

Khattar, who holds the charge of the finance portfolio, will be presenting his maiden budget, also the first of the BJP-JJP regime.

In a bid to make the functioning of the state assembly paper free, the state government has decided that information tabled in the state assembly should be made available online.

“It is likely that the entire budget documents including the economic survey, annual financial statement, demands for grants, estimates of capital expenditure, revenue receipts will be loaded on the tablet devices purchased recently for the MLAs,’’ said an official. Hard copies of the finance minister’s speech and budget at a glance documents will also be available.

While many young MLAs who are tech-savvy will be at ease with the digital intervention in the legislative w​ork, the old guard may find it as a disruption.

“There are a lot of senior legislators who are comfortable with paper and would not like to make a switch,’’ said an MLA. The state government is likely to depute a few technical hands in the assembly precincts to help out the MLAs who end up struggling with their new contraptions.

