Coalition govt has failed to deliver on multiple fronts, says Deepender Hooda

Coalition govt has failed to deliver on multiple fronts, says Deepender Hooda

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The present coalition government has failed to deliver on multiple fronts, including employment and development, a senior Congress leader on Thursday said, adding that the mandate given by the people of Haryana in 2019 assembly elections was against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deepender Singh Hooda, who was in the city for an event organized by the state legal cell of the party, also said that in the past six months the coalition government of BJP-JJP had been exposed due to its involvement in the paddy scam and mining scam.

“The allegation of large scale wrongdoings in mining sector have been levelled by a state minister and not us. From Aravallis to Yamuna Nagar, there have been multiple allegations and several things will get exposed if these are properly investigated,” said Hooda.

The former Rohtak MP further said that not even one kilometre of metro line has been extended in Gurugram after the BJP came to power.

The BJP, however, refuted the allegations and said that its government was working to bring all out development of the state. “The heavy debt on the state is the legacy of the Congress. Major land scams were carried out under the previous regime misusing sections 4 and 6 of Land Acquisition Act which destroyed the economy,” said Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson.

Malik also said that public functions should be avoided by all in the wake of coronavirus threat.

The president of Haryana Congress legal cell, Naveen Sharma, who organised the Thursday’s event, said that they have been working across the state to strengthen the rank and file, and this hard work will show results in future elections.

A large number of lawyers from various Bar associations from across the state attended the event and ‘Holi Milan’ function.

Manish Khatana, president, district youth Congress, said that all party workers, including lawyers, would fight the ruling party on the ground to ensure it acts as a strong opposition.

