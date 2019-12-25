Cold wave: Schools in Agra closed till tomorrow

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 19:25 IST

AGRA Due to the cold wave in Agra, schools from Nursery till Class 12 will remain closed till December 27, said officials.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) website, Agra recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 14.9 degrees on Wednesday. Fog will continue to envelope the city for two-three days, it said.

An order issued by the additional district magistrate (city) Prabhakant Awasthi stated that schools from Nursery till Class 12 would remain closed on December 26 and 27 due to cold wave.

The order applies to basic schools, government schools, inter Colleges, aided schools, convents, missionaries etc.

“The order will be applicable to both English and Hindi medium schools in Agra district. Action will be taken against those who don’t follow the instructions,” said Prabhakant Awasthi, ADM (city).

Parents and guardians of children expressed happiness over the decision of the district administration, saying it would save kids from the spine-chilling cold.

People also shared their happiness on social media after confirming the two-day ‘winter holiday’. - Yogesh Dubey