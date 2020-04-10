e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Combine operators demand advance payment from farmers

Combine operators demand advance payment from farmers

Combine operators usually get diesel and spare parts on credit and make the payments after the crop procurement

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:41 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

NABHA: Combine operators here are asking for advance payment from farmers for harvesting their wheat crop, saying they are not getting diesel and spare parts on credit in view of the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Combine operators usually get diesel and spare parts on credit and make the payments after the crop procurement.

Harvesters on Friday got announcements made from gurdwaras of various villages in Nabha subdivision that farmers who need their services must pay at least half of the payment in advance.

“A pair of combine and reaper burns around 300 litres of diesel worth Rs 18,000 per day for harvesting 28-30 acres of crop,” said harvester Santokh Singh. “If we don’t get diesel on credit, how will we arrange funds? So we held a telephonic meeting and took this decision.”

BKU (Rajewal) general secretary Onkar Singh Agaul said, “Small farmers will suffer the most in such a scenario as they will not be able to arrange money for advance payment to combine operators. They used to make payment to operators only after they got money for their crop following procurement. “

Meanwhile, there is a shortage of combines in the state as many of these are stuck in other states where they have gone for harvesting.

top news
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities