Combine operators demand advance payment from farmers

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:41 IST

NABHA: Combine operators here are asking for advance payment from farmers for harvesting their wheat crop, saying they are not getting diesel and spare parts on credit in view of the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Combine operators usually get diesel and spare parts on credit and make the payments after the crop procurement.

Harvesters on Friday got announcements made from gurdwaras of various villages in Nabha subdivision that farmers who need their services must pay at least half of the payment in advance.

“A pair of combine and reaper burns around 300 litres of diesel worth Rs 18,000 per day for harvesting 28-30 acres of crop,” said harvester Santokh Singh. “If we don’t get diesel on credit, how will we arrange funds? So we held a telephonic meeting and took this decision.”

BKU (Rajewal) general secretary Onkar Singh Agaul said, “Small farmers will suffer the most in such a scenario as they will not be able to arrange money for advance payment to combine operators. They used to make payment to operators only after they got money for their crop following procurement. “

Meanwhile, there is a shortage of combines in the state as many of these are stuck in other states where they have gone for harvesting.