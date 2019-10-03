e-paper
Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Combing operations to curb bogus voting

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
With the state assembly elections three weeks away, the Navi Mumbai police have started combing operations to prevent bogus voting. “A few cases of bogus voting were reported in Navi Mumbai during the previous polls. Our operations will be intensified soon,” said a senior officer from special branch.

The police are paying special attention to find out if anyone is transporting cash and hiding them in the slums to distribute and lure voters. “We had recovered 15 weapons from different places of the city during Lok Sabha elections,” said an officer. The police are conducting nakabandis on major roads and junctions. Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police (special branch) said, “We have alerted our officials to check if any agent is issuing fake identity proofs to support candidates. Strict action will be taken against the guilty.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST

