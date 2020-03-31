e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Committees set up to ensure availability of fertilisers in Punjab

Committees set up to ensure availability of fertilisers in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has set up committees in all districts to ensure timely availability of fertilisers for kharif crops.

In a letter to all deputy commissioners on Monday, registrar, cooperative societies, while referring to the 21-day national lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, wrote that nearly 5 lakh tonnes of urea and 54,000 tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP) was required to be supplied through the network of cooperative societies, but only 25% of the required quantity was stored with them.

“The importance of prepositioning of fertilisers in the societies prior to the onset of season cannot be overemphasised,” he said, asking the DCs to ensure that the incoming rakes of fertilisers were handled for loading, unloading and onward transportation to the cooperative societies without comprising the norms of social distancing.

The district committees set up to monitor the timely positioning of fertilisers, has deputy registrar, cooperative societies, as chairperson and manager, Markfed, manager, IFFCO, agriculture officer and block development officers as members.

They have been asked to rope in labour under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

top news
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news