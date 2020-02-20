e-paper
Confusion at HSC exam centre over ‘missing’ block numbers

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Confusion prevailed on Thursday at one of the Higher Second Certificate (HSC) examination centres as students were unable to find block numbers which is usually written on a blackboard at the centre.

The students who reached the examination centre at SNBP Institute College in Rahatni could not find the block numbers of one of the subjects at the centre.

On Thursday students appeared for language papers: Marathi and Sindhi, while students appearing for the Sindhi language had their block number written for Marathi language students it was not marked.

The head of the centre intervened in the issue and managed to give away the information of all the block numbers to the students.

On Thursday a total of 16 cases of copying were registered in Pune division and 53 cases across the state, according to official from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

