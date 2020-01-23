e-paper
Home / Cities / Cong suffering from ‘mental bankruptcy, says JP Nadda

Cong suffering from ‘mental bankruptcy, says JP Nadda

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA Newly elected BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday condemned the Congress for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from “mental bankruptcy”.

“The Congress had decades to rule the nation, but lacked the will to amend the wrongs done to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has that will. In eight months of his second tenure, he has done what others could not do in seven decades,” stated Nadda.

“Abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, ban on triple talaq, Ayodhya case verdict and CAA are major steps taken during the tenure of Modiji. But the Congress leaders are suffering from mental bankruptcy. The statements issued by the party in the last eight months will reflect that these are intended to help Pakistan,” he said while addressing a public rally at Kothi Meena Bazaar ground here in support of the amended citizenship law.

He was accompanied by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and organisational secretary Sunil Bansal.

“After Independence, the partition of the country was based on religion, which led to worst genocide and lakhs were killed at that time. In 1947, Mahatma Gandhi said minorities in neighbouring countries would be the responsibility of India. In December 2003, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh urged the then deputy Prime Minister LK Advani to take care of religious minorities facing tough time in neighbouring nations,” said Nadda.

“In 1947, Pakistan had a minority population of 23%, which came down to 3% while in Bangladesh the percentage fell from 30% to 7%. It is this segment that is being taken care of in CAA and 70% of these to be provided citizenship are dalits, yet dalit leaders in India are opposing the CAA,” complained Nadda.

“Agra is a cultural and historical city. It is special to me. I assure party workers of coordination while working for the biggest political party of the world which attained heights during the tenure of Amit Shah, my predecessor,” said Nadda.

Speaking in support of CAA, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said: “In democracy, all have the right to speak, but this does not allow anyone to damage public property. Those raising anti-national slogans will invite sedition charges and would be put behind bars.”

“People who create chaos should not be under any illusion, we have solutions to every problem. Previous governments used to plead with miscreants by touching their feet but we are not for it,” added Yogi.

The chief minister said the CAA was connected with India’s heritage. “It has been the tradition of India to protect people who come for shelter,” he emphasized.

“It is a ‘New India’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has addressed all pending issues of the nation and this is making opposition parties uneasy. Opposition parties are playing politics over CAA and misleading masses towards violence,” stated Adityanath.

“Those damaging public property on the instigation of SIMI and PFI are now on the back foot after their properties were seized. They are now placing women and children forward during protests against CAA. But we will not tolerate anti-national activities,” he emphasized.

The UP chief minister welcomed BJP’s new president JP Nadda in the state and highlighted his achievements as minister in union cabinet.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh termed the CAA as a historic law and accused the Congress, the BSP and the SP of inciting violence over it.

“There were no riots in UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath therefore the opposition parties fuelled violence in the state to defame the UP government on the issue of CAA,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the bold decisions and accused opposition parties of instigating violence during protests against CAA in UP.

