Constable dismissed for forging documents to make passport

Constable dismissed for forging documents to make passport

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A constable, Rajinder Singh, has been arrested and his services dismissed with immediate effect for forging documents to make passport of one Sarabjeet Singh, against whom several cases were already registered, Zirakpur police said on Tuesday.

Two constables namely Rajinder Singh and Sarvjeet Singh went for the enquiry of Sarabjeet’s passport, who is a resident of Zirakpur. Despite several cases registered against him, both the constables forged documents and helped him in obtaining his passport, following which he even went abroad, the police said.

A complaint was lodged in the SSP office on October 18, following which the police arrested Rajinder under sections 420, 421, 466, 467, 471, 167, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Passport Act.

