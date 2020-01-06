e-paper
Construction firm exec duped of ₹1 lakh on pretext of credit card verification

Jan 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gururgam: A 29-year-old executive of a construction company has been duped of more than ₹1 lakh by a person, posing as an employee of a public sector bank, who asked for his credit card details on the pretext of verification, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim, Abhimanyu Rathour, lost the amount in two transactions of ₹59,000 and ₹49,000.

Rathour received a call from the suspect on September 28. “I had applied for a credit card in October and received it on September 27. Next day, I received a call and the person said he needed to verify my credit card number and other details. After sharing some details, the amount was deducted from my account,” said Rathour in his complaint.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the complaint was marked to cyber crime police station, and after conducting the investigation, a case was registered on Sunday. “The victim has shared two mobile numbers of the suspect who had called him. We are verifying the details and location of the place to identify the suspect. This is not the first such case. People share their card details and OTP without verifying the credentials of the caller and fall prey to their tricks,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

The police said the victim had immediately emailed to the bank to report the fraud.

“I had not shared the entire 16 digit number with the person posing as bank employee. I did not even receive any OTP. Then how the money was deducted is still a mystery. I am regularly writing to the bank, but they haven’t reverted yet,” said Rathour.

