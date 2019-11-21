Construction material supplier found dead

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:08 IST

LUCKNOW A 22-year-old construction material supplier was found dead at his Jankipuram residence on Wednesday midnight. An FIR of murder under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of his father at Jankipuram police station on Thursday.

The complainant Ram Murti Singh stated that he, along with his other family members, had gone to his relative’s place on Wednesday morning. But when Singh returned home around 11pm, his son Suraj was found lying on the floor near the entrance gate, with blood oozing out of his mouth and ears, said Mohd Ashraf, inspector of Jankipuram police station.

The deceased’s motorcycle was also found damaged. Suraj was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The complainant suspected that his son was murdered by some unidentified persons, said police.