Construction workers to get free bus pass, hiked pension

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:12 IST

Gurugram: Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday took a slew of measures for the benefit of construction workers and labour force in the state. Some of the measures included raising their pension amount, easy access to benefits of several schemes and free pass for travelling on Haryana Roadways buses.

In a meeting of the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board at PWD Rest House in the city, Chautala announced an increase in the widow pension of registered construction workers by ₹750. For widows, the pension has increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,750 while for the elderly it has increased to ₹2,750 from ₹2,500.

Officials said the pension given by the social welfare department will now be almost equal to the pension amount of ₹3,000 provided to differently abled workers.

Further, to make travelling easy for construction workers and labourers within the state, it was decided during the meeting that they will be provided with the Haryana Roadways bus pass, cost of which will be borne by the board. In a press statement issued by the district administration, for the bus pass project that will be titled Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana, the regional transport authority (RTA) has been directed to prepare an action plan.

Addressing the problems faced by the female labour force, Chautala directed the women and child development department to run a campaign on hygiene and provide sanitary napkin by installing vending machines in and around industrial units. The department has been asked to submit a report on the matter.

Also, for the marriage of girls, the welfare board, which provides financial assistance of ₹1 lakh, will now have to disburse the amount in two instalments. Chautala said that the first instalment of ₹50,000 will be provided before the marriage and the second post-marriage only after the verification to ensure there is no fleecing.

In the two-hour-long meeting, Chautala said that genuine construction workers should be registered with the labour department to avail the benefit of the schemes. He said that the state government will soon be issuing official orders regarding the matter. Emphasizing on registration, he said the process should be streamlined as getting a certificate before registration from a panchayat member or a local officer is a difficult task. Generally, to get a certificate, one has to prove that he has worked as a construction worker for 90 days.