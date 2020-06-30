e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Consumer court directs ICICI Bank not to close 7 savings accounts of P’kula family

Consumer court directs ICICI Bank not to close 7 savings accounts of P’kula family

The forum has issued a notice to the bank for September 2, meanwhile directing it to allow account holders to operate their accounts with all its existing benefits and facilities till further orders

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum restrained ICICI Bank from closing seven savings accounts of a Panchkula-based family.

The forum has issued a notice to the bank for September 2, meanwhile directing it to allow account holders to operate their accounts with all its existing benefits and facilities till further orders.

The complainant Naveen Sood, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula alleged that he and his family members have several joint and individual savings accounts with various branches of ICICI Bank in Panchkula for many years. He alleged that the bank on June 9 threatened to close all their accounts within 30 days.

However, the copy of the notice issued by the bank states that it has taken a strong objection “to the unpleasant nature of your (Sood family’s) e-mails to the managing director (MD) and the senior management.”

It added, “We have suggested that (you) exercise restraint when communicating with us, but this advice seems to have gone unheeded. Resorting to provocative language or rude and disruptive behaviour causes distress and impacts morale and efficiency of our staff.”

The bank said “in view of the unpleasant nature of (their) interactions and in view with the policies of the bank, it ordered to close all family’s relationships with ICICI Bank with immediate effect.”

However, the forum observed that “the closing of the accounts may cause hardships, inconvenience and financial loss to the complainant”.

In four separate complaints filed by each member of the Sood family, a total amount of ₹42 lakh has been sought from ICICI bank as compensation and damages towards monetary losses, mental harassment, defamation and tarnishing the reputation of the customers.

top news
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In