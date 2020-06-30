Consumer court directs ICICI Bank not to close 7 savings accounts of P’kula family

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:40 IST

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum restrained ICICI Bank from closing seven savings accounts of a Panchkula-based family.

The forum has issued a notice to the bank for September 2, meanwhile directing it to allow account holders to operate their accounts with all its existing benefits and facilities till further orders.

The complainant Naveen Sood, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula alleged that he and his family members have several joint and individual savings accounts with various branches of ICICI Bank in Panchkula for many years. He alleged that the bank on June 9 threatened to close all their accounts within 30 days.

However, the copy of the notice issued by the bank states that it has taken a strong objection “to the unpleasant nature of your (Sood family’s) e-mails to the managing director (MD) and the senior management.”

It added, “We have suggested that (you) exercise restraint when communicating with us, but this advice seems to have gone unheeded. Resorting to provocative language or rude and disruptive behaviour causes distress and impacts morale and efficiency of our staff.”

The bank said “in view of the unpleasant nature of (their) interactions and in view with the policies of the bank, it ordered to close all family’s relationships with ICICI Bank with immediate effect.”

However, the forum observed that “the closing of the accounts may cause hardships, inconvenience and financial loss to the complainant”.

In four separate complaints filed by each member of the Sood family, a total amount of ₹42 lakh has been sought from ICICI bank as compensation and damages towards monetary losses, mental harassment, defamation and tarnishing the reputation of the customers.