Contract killers hired by fugitive gangster to kill live-in partner, her relative held after shootout in Vivek Vihar

An early morning gunbattle in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Tuesday led to the arrest of two alleged contract killers who were allegedly hired by a gangster from western Uttar Pradesh based in Mumbai to eliminate his live-in partner and her relative in the national capital, police said.

One of the arrested men, Taj Mohammad,20, was shot in his leg during the shootout while one sub-inspector (SI) escaped unhurt as a bullet fired at him hit his bulletproof vest.

The other arrested man was identified as Liyakat Ali,47. Two pistols with 10 live rounds and a stolen bike were seized from the duo. Their arrest averted a possible double-murder in the city, the police said.

The arrested men told police that the fugitive gangster, who is into some business in Mumbai, was miffed with his live-in partner because she allegedly left him around a week ago and started living with her relative in Delhi.

“The gangster decided to kill her because she refused to come back. Her relative became his target since he provided her a shelter. The gangster paid R2 lakh to the two contract killers as token money and promised to pay a large amount after the hit job,” said a police officer associated with the operation.

Police have withheld the gangster’s name for investigation purposes. The suspect has been involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, and extortion. He fled to Mumbai around a decade ago because of his rivalry with another gangster from western UP, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the special cell team got information regarding the movement of two criminals from western UP. “We learnt they had procured firearms and will be heading to their targets’ home in Shahdara early Tuesday. A trap was laid near an educational institute in Vivek Vihar,” Yadav said.

Around 4 am, the DCP said, the special cell sleuths spotted the suspects on a bike and asked them to surrender. The duo tried to speed away but were chased and intercepted.

“They opened fire when found themselves surrounded by our team members. One bullet hit SI Jaivir Singh’s bulletproof vest and he survived. A constable had a close shave. Our men fired back in self-defence. One bullet hit Mohammad’s left leg. Both of them were caught,” added Yadav.

Police said Mohammad was previously booked twice under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. Ali was involved in robbery and attempt to murder case. They were touch with the fugitive gangster, the police said.

