Convict living under false identity nabbed after tattoo gives him away

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:40 IST

A tattoo revealed the identity of a convicted criminal who was living under a false name in Uttarakhand after escaping from the Naini Central Prison in Prayagraj, said police. A team of the Uttar Pradesh special task force (UP STF) arrested the man who has several cases of theft and loot registered against him in different districts of UP and carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

Police said before escaping from Naini jail in October, last year, the convict, Prince Agarwal, 28, had also escaped the custody of the Government Railway Police (GRP) twice.

Superintendent of police (STF) Rajeev Narain Mishra said, “Prince Agarwal was arrested from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttrakhand by our team that had acted on the basis of an intelligence input.”

Although the team nabbed Prince, a native of Agra, on the basis of an intelligence input, the latter almost slipped from their fingers by claiming to be someone else.

An STF official privy to the matter said, “He had dyed his hair and said he was someone else and didn’t know anyone by the name of Prince. He almost succeeded in convincing the team.” However, one of the STF personnel there noticed a tattoo of his name on his right forearm.

“That gave away his identity because why would anyone have a name tattooed on their body if they didn’t know a person who was called that,” said the official.

The team then interrogated him more thoroughly and he was forced to reveal his identity.

The convict was equally daring in his escape from the prison too.

According to STF officials, Prince was lodged at the Naini prison in September, last year. A month later, during a scheduled meeting with his family members, he managed to leave the prison premises after getting on his arm the stamp that is marked on every visitor. “He escaped from the prison right under the nose of the jail officials,” said an STF official.

“Before escaping from Naini, Prince had escaped from police custody twice -- first from GRP Charbagh (Lucknow) in 2016 and then from GRP Gorakhpur in 2018,” said SP STF.

Police said Price entered the world of crime as a minor, starting with petty thefts. He had also spent time at a juvenile detention centre.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 21:40 IST