Cops can now avail facilities in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

  Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Long duty hours, patrolling long distances on motorcycles, exposure to the elements and to pollution, and with few days of leave, police personnel are far from healthy.

Taking a serious note of the overall health and fitness of policemen in the state, the government has decided to let policemen and their dependents avail of medical facilities at private hospitals as well.

According to the orders of DGP OP Singh, cops can now avail of medical facilities at renowned private hospitals in Prayagraj at CGHS (central government health scheme) rates. These include advice, medicines, bed, check-ups, ambulances and other services at CGHS rates at the contracted private hospitals, for which such institutions will be compensated as per the rules and regulations.

The concerned doctor should record the treatment given including if the case was an emergency. Policemen can also avail CGHS rates at pathologies and diagnostic centres contracted in some of the districts. Policemen should carry their identity cards and the health cards provided to them and should produce them to the authority concerned.

At least seven private hospitals have been contracted for the medical facilities to policemen which include Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Shakuntala Hospital, Heart Line, Prachi Hospital, Parwati Hospital, Ankur Hopsital and Vinita Hospital.

DGP OP Singh had recently issued orders for regular counselling of policemen by experts to reduce depression among them.

ASP Amit Kumar Anand said proper medical services and timely check-ups of policemen is essential to keep them healthy and fit.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 20:45 IST

India News