Cops keep watch on New Year parties

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:33 IST

When the police arrested seven people in November and December this year for possessing Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) papers, also called party drugs, they were shocked to learn that five of them were students.

The five people are studying MBA, merchant navy, hotel management and other professional courses in Navi Mumbai, Mulund and Thane.

The police recovered 1,087 LSD papers this year as compared to only 17 last year. One person was arrested last year.

Vijay Pawar, senior police inspector of anti-narcotics cell (ANC), said, “All the 1,087 LSD papers were seized in the past one month. LSD is a popular party drug, so we suspect it was smuggled in for New Year celebrations. We had not recovered such a huge quantity of LSD papers from Thane in the past few years.”

Pawar said that while marijuana (ganja), methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, ephedrine are available in India, LSD is not.

“If it is easily sold here, then the cell needs to find the route to arrest those who are smuggling it into the city,” said Pawar.

With New Year’s parties lined up, police are on toes to keep watch on such activities.

Pawar said a detailed investigation is on to nab buyers and suppliers.

He said, “Each LSD paper is stamp size and 1mm thick. It is difficult to identify it as a drug as it looks like an ordinary paper. Each of the LSD strip costs ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. We are keeping an eye on each and every party in the city, starting from Christmas Eve.”

The ANC of Thane police has been appealing to parents to watch out if their wards has a small silver paper.

Pawar said, “All of those arrested are above 25 years of age. We are urging parents to keep an eye on their children’s friend circle.”

“The drug comes from Nigeria via Chennai, Bengaluru to Mumbai,” said Suresh Bajare, assistant police commissioner of ANC.

LSD is colourless and odourless, which makes it difficult to detect during scanning.

“LSD paper comes in sheets similar to postal stamps. Children get in touch with peddlers through social media. Parents should keep an eye on their child’s social activities,” said Bajare.

According to last year’s statistics, 173 cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A total of 274 people were arrested and drugs worth ₹3.21 crore seized.

This year, 178 cases have been registered till date and 260 people arrested. The police also seized drugs worth ₹1.93 crore.

In 2017, the police arrested a gang who had been smuggling LSD from the US through courier services.

Dr Nilesh Ranjhansa, a psychotherapist, who started a rehabilitation centre in Nashik 10 years ago, said, “Drug peddlers focus on young customers and so are loitering near college areas. Youngsters get attracted to these substances easily. Payments are made through bitcoins, which is banned in India. Not only middle-class and upper-middle class children are addicted to LSD, but I found several young addicts from rural areas too.”

He added that youngsters believe that drugs increase their concentration or creativity. “LSD is a potent mood-changing chemical. Scientists manufactured LSD to help psychiatric patients deal with their disorder. The drug is illegal in most countries because of its dangerous component,” Ranjhansa said.

The police said parents have a major role to play to keep their children away from such substances.

Rajhansa said parents can identify drug addiction through their children’s behaviour. He said, “Watch out for a change in sleeping pattern and changes in their facial expressions. The pupils too appear dilated or too small. They will refrain from making eye-contact while talking. Diet pattern also changes as most youngsters lose appetite. Parents can try to smell their hands and fingers which will smell like vomit. Parents should seek help if any of these alarming signs are found.”