Cops suspect insider’s role in 10-yr-old girl’s murder

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:32 IST

LUCKNOW After 24 hours of investigation, the police suspected the role of an insider in the murder of 10-year-old girl Annu, whose decomposed body was found around five days after her disappearance from her village in Gosainganj, said police.

Initial probe suggested that the girl never interacted with unfamiliar people and there was a possibility that she may have fallen prey to someone familiar to her, said a police official.

The police said some people known to the girl, including one of her relatives, had been detained on Friday for questioning.

The official said the examination of the spot where the girl’s body was found suggested that she was strangulated to death at the same place, which was barely 300 metres from her house in Katra Bakkas village.

The girl had gone missing while playing outside her house around 9am on November 8. The police registered an FIR of kidnapping on the complaint of her mother Kiran on November 9, but failed to trace the girl. Her body was later found when some labourers were sifting the bushes on a vacant plot on Thursday morning.

SP (rural) Vikrant Vir said three separate teams were already working to crack the case and a few suspects had been taken into custody for questioning.