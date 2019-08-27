Cops to be roped in for anti-plastic drive

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:52 IST

The district administration will rope in cops to make Lucknow free from polythene menace.

“The anti-polythene campaign is a collective move, hence the administration has involved the police to implement the drive in an effective way,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

The administration would ensure that the city becomes polythene free by October 2.

In the recent past, this is the second move by the administration to make the campaign a success. Recently, they had directed the pollution control board and other departments to initiate legal action against violators under Environmental Protection Act.

The administration had also launched a WhatsApp helpline number—09519737624 to combat polythene menace.

The move is an outcome of the state government’s order last year banning use of polythene bags (less than 50 microns).

