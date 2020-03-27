e-paper
Corona: Palghar collector warns villagers against makeshift barriers

Mar 27, 2020
Palghar district collector has arned villagers again the bamboo barriers they have placed near entry and exit points of their areas due to the fear or coronavirus outbreak. Such barriers are seen in Vasai, Virar, Manor, Satpati, Shirgaon, Maswan, Saphale, Dhuktan, Kharekuran, Bahadoli and other villages since the past few days.

“While essential commodities have been exempt from the 21-day lockdown, we are unable to provide essential commodities like rice, oil, cereals, pulses, wheat etc to fair price shops inside the villages due to the makeshift barriers,” said Kiran Mahajan, additional collector, Palghar.

He added that the authorities have asked the sarpanchs and gram sevaks to take action, failing which action will be taken against them under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

