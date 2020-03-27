e-paper
Home / Cities / Corona: Thane residents get veggies at their doorstep

Corona: Thane residents get veggies at their doorstep

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Housing societies are ensuring fewer people step out of their homes and have sufficient food supplies. Some organisations are getting farmers to deliver vegetables to houses. “We have asked a vegetable vendor to visit our complex twice a week. Different timings have been given for each building to come out and buy to ensure only a handful of people visit the vendor at a time. The vendor will also sanitise his hands,” said Keshav Maruti, 45, a resident.

