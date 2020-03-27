Corona: Thane residents get veggies at their doorstep

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:58 IST

Housing societies are ensuring fewer people step out of their homes and have sufficient food supplies. Some organisations are getting farmers to deliver vegetables to houses. “We have asked a vegetable vendor to visit our complex twice a week. Different timings have been given for each building to come out and buy to ensure only a handful of people visit the vendor at a time. The vendor will also sanitise his hands,” said Keshav Maruti, 45, a resident.