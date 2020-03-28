e-paper
Coronavirus: 8 close contacts of Ludhiana woman test negative

Woman’s husband, son, two drivers, an acquaintance and 3 DMCH doctors were tested

cities Updated: Mar 28, 2020 02:31 IST
All eight persons who came in contact with Ludhiana’s first Covid positive case (Patient 1) have tested negative.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga has, however, said that tests for all the people who came in contact with the 54-year-old woman will be conducted. He said those who were kept in isolation have been sent back home, “while the test of others who are under self-isolation are being conducted and they have now been kept under observation.”

Sources said the Covid positive woman, who is a resident of Gurdev Nagar, came in direct contact with nearly 80 persons, including doctors, paramedical staff, some NRIs at her boutique, and foreign travellers who may have been carriers. The woman has no travel history and is one of the first cases of community transmission in the country.

The health authorities on Thursday had quarantined two drivers and an acquaintance of the patient. The trio have tested negative. Moreover, Patient 1’s husband, son and three doctors of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have also tested negative for the virus.

In the meantime, principal of DMCH Dr Sandeep Puri rubbished social media reports of him being critically ill. In a video message, Dr Puri said he had opted for self-isolation out of a moral obligation, after he learnt that the woman he was treating was Covid positive.

In the meantime, the condition of Patient 1 is said to be stable.

