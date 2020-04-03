Coronavirus effect: Licence renewal date for pubs and bars extended till April 22

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:20 IST

Gurugram: The Haryana excise and taxation department has extended the date for renewal of licence for pubs, bars and company godowns till April 22 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Excise licences for liquor vends, pubs, bars and restaurants are renewed annually by March-end, said officials. All the liquor vends in the state are not allowed to operate at least till April 14.

The prices of liquor of all brands will also not change till the new excise policy, announced in February, is implemented. The prices, which had to be revised starting April 1, may now change after April 22 or later. The new policy is likely to be implemented in May depending on the situation, said the officials.

Aruna Singh, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east), said, “The permit fee, assessment fee, import and export fee will also be charged at the rates applicable for the policy year 2019-20 until April 22 and other provisions of the excise policy will also remain unchanged for the time being. The renewal fees for pubs, bars, and godowns can be paid by April 22,” she said.

The officials said that the licensees shall pay a full annual fee, whatsoever is due at the time of renewal.

On February 20, the Haryana cabinet had approved the new excise policy, in which they gave relief to wholesalers and hoteliers who will have the choice to buy liquor from any licensed wholesaler for 2020-2021.

HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (west), said that the extension was given so that people do not visit the excise office for their documentation work. “We are keeping social distancing and have informed all the licence holders to visit the office after the lockdown period is over. The restaurants are anyways shut and not operating, so they will get the benefit for this period,” he said.