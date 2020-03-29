Coronavirus effect: Tension and fear writ large at Shimla’s leper colony

cities

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus is giving tough time to many. On Sunday, as the state entered sixth day of the lockdown, tension writ large on the faces of scores of leprosy patients, living in umpteen shanties just below the Old Bus Stand on the Main Circular Road in Shimla.

Locked in their shanties, these leprosy patients are very worried these days, as most of them are running out of ration.

“It’s not the matter of one or two days, we are worried about the remaining days of the lockdown. There are two more weeks to go, from where we will get our ration and vegetables,” asks 25-year-old street vendor Chanda Devi.

“For last many years, I have been selling vegetables in the Lakkar Bazar area. Today, it’s the sixth day, so far, I managed with whatever ration and vegetables I was able to store. But, the coming days will be really difficult for me and my children. Prices of milk and other essential items are skyrocketing. It is difficult for me to purchase a packet of half-a-litre milk for Rs 40 every day. I am able to provide milk to my children once in three days,” says a mother of three.

63-year-old Gulab Singh, who is a leprosy patient and beg alms on Shimla’s main Mall Road, also rues that it’s difficult for him to meet his ends. “Lockdown and bad weather has come as double whammy for us. Weather was bad before the lockdown, the rain did not let us move out from our rooms. Now, the lockdown has made life difficult for us,” says the old man.

“In despair, we only look upon the government and local administration to come to our rescue,” he adds.

43-year-old Sushila Kumari, who is a street vendor and sells key rings on the roadside, while narrating her ordeal says, “Now, there is no food left with us. I use to get daily essentials for my children while returning to home after work. For the past one week, there’s no work, so we don’t have anything to eat. I don’t know how to feed my children.”

“I hope things get better soon, and I am able to resume work,” exhorts a mother of two kids, a girl and a boy.