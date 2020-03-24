Coronavirus: Labour department keeps vigil to ensure industrial units remain shut in Gurugram

cities

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:48 IST

Gurugram: To ensure all factories and manufacturing units in the city are shut following the lockdown announced by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19, teams from the labour department kept a strict watch in industrial hubs of Udyog Vihar, Manesar, Bawal, Daruhera and Mewat on Tuesday. Senior officials of the department said they made the rounds of areas under their respective jurisdictions and checked for violations, if any. While, no complaint was received against any unit from workers on Tuesday regarding violation of lockdown, the department had got a number of units closed on Monday morning after the matter was brought to their notice, said labour officials.

“I personally made rounds of industrial areas in Udyog Vihar and other parts of the city and we are keeping a tab on units based on complaints by workers. On Monday we had received a complaint regarding violation of lockdown by a garment unit in Udyog Vihar and the matter was brought to the notice of the police, who got the unit closed. If anyone violates orders, they will face action,” said Ramesh Ahuja, deputy labour commissioner, Gurugram.

Ahuja also said that industrial units that are engaged in manufacturing essential goods are allowed to operate.

Manufacturers based in Udyog Vihar, meanwhile, said they had stopped work in their units. “A factory needs time to shut existing operations and on Monday some units had asked a few workers to operate so that work which was already in the pipeline could be completed. However, since Monday evening, no work has been done,” said Satyendra Singh, general manager of an export unit.

The labour department further said that industrial areas located outside the district in Bawal, Daruhera, Nuh, Manesar and Rewari are being closely monitored to ensure that factories remain shut. “The lockdown is being implemented strictly across the district. No unit is being allowed to operate,” said Dinesh Kumar, deputy labour commissioner.

Anil Kumar, a senior trade union leader, said they are in constant touch with authorities and whenever an issue or violation is reported to them, they relay the information to the labour department. “On Monday there was information about lockdown violation by a unit in Udyog Vihar which was sorted out,” he said.

The Gurugram administration has also formed teams to ensure that quarantine and isolation guidelines were observed by people who had been asked to remain isolated in their homes. The administration also set up an emergency operation centres to meet the challenges posed by the spread of coronavirus.

