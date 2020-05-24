Coronavirus lockdown: City-based NGOs distribute face masks in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 20:27 IST

In view of the coronavirus lockdown, volunteers of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) I Can Guide and Diabetes Free World distributed free face masks among 100 residents of Shivpuri on Sunday.

I Can Guide founder Surinder Singh said, “Proper social distancing was followed throughout the activity. I have also been providing free face masks to the people who are visiting my clinic since the lockdown.”

“We saw it appropriate to distribute free masks apart from educating the people to make it a habit at their workplaces or whenever venturing out of their homes for some emergency work,” he said.