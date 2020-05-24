e-paper
Coronavirus lockdown: City-based NGOs distribute face masks in Ludhiana

Volunteers of I Can Guide, Diabetes Free World distributed masks among 100 residents of Shivpuri

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
NGO volunteers distributing masks among the locals in Shivpuri, Ludhiana, on Sunday.
In view of the coronavirus lockdown, volunteers of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) I Can Guide and Diabetes Free World distributed free face masks among 100 residents of Shivpuri on Sunday.

I Can Guide founder Surinder Singh said, “Proper social distancing was followed throughout the activity. I have also been providing free face masks to the people who are visiting my clinic since the lockdown.”

“We saw it appropriate to distribute free masks apart from educating the people to make it a habit at their workplaces or whenever venturing out of their homes for some emergency work,” he said.

