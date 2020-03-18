Coronavirus outbreak: 64-year-old cremated as per the protocol

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:29 IST

The 64-year-old man from Mumbai, who became India’s third coronavirus fatality, was cremated at Shivaji Park in Dadar, as per the national protocol, on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the 64-year-old, who had come from Dubai, was at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, had several comorbid ailments such as high blood pressure, pneumonia and inflammation of heart muscles.

On Tuesday morning, his heart rate increased suddenly, which led to his death. “He was doing well till Monday evening, but his condition suddenly started deteriorating from Tuesday. He was on ventilator support,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, BMC health department.

The guidelines state that secretions from a deceased person are equally infectious and it is preferable to cremate the body in electric or CNG crematoriums. The remains should not be sprayed, washed or embalmed. “The body should be disposed of as soon as possible. It is always advisable not to be in direct contact with the body or body fluids while handing it,” said a senior officer from Kasturba Hospital.

The rules state that a person handling the body should put on appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, water resistant gown/plastic apron or water repellent gown, surgical masks and closed shoes. The person needs to use goggles or face shield to protect the eyes.

The body of the patient was wrapped in sealed, leak-proof material while cremating. “The body was carried in an air-sealed bag,” said the officer.