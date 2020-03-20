Coronavirus outbreak: Delay medical admissions, aspirants request authorities

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:20 IST

Mumbai: Post graduate medical and dental aspirants on Thursday reached out to the admission authorities, requesting then to delay the ongoing admissions process.

In letters addressed to the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) as well as the medical council, students have asked for change in the admission schedule in order to avoid any large gatherings over the next few days. “While the registration process was completed online, the rest of the process will require all of us to gather at admission centres to submit document proof of qualification and eligibility. In the present scenario, it seems best to avoid this,” said one of the students. Many have individually sent separate letters to both the authorities and are hoping for a quick response.

The state common entrance test (CET) cell released the admission schedule for post graduate medical and dental aspirants on March 6. As per the schedule, eligible candidates can complete their online registration process between March 7 and 14, while document verification will take place between March 17 and 22. The first general merit list for PG medical and dental courses is scheduled to be released on April 4.

In their letters, students have also highlighted how due to cancellation of trains and travel restrictions across the state, many candidates have not managed to reach different medical institutes to acquire the prospectus or enquire more about fee structures etc. “Without enquiring about the prospective colleges, we are facing difficulty in short listing colleges in order to fill up the preference list on the admission forms. We request the authorities to consider our problem and postpone admissions by a few days,” stated the letter.

Meanwhile, undergraduate medical and dental students have also approached the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Delhi, requesting then to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The exam is scheduled to take place in May. NTA, however, has not yet taken a call on the same, said authorities.

Entrance test for MCA course postponed

Mumbai The state-level entrance test (MAH-MCA) common entrance test (CET) for masters in computer applications course has been postponed to April 30 from March 28. Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, said the decision to reschedule MHT-CET for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture and allied courses will be taken after taking stock of the situation by the month-end.