Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Each district will have plan ready today’

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 00:38 IST

How prepared is Maharashtra to handle a coronavirus pandemic in comparison to other states in the country?

Maharashtra fares very well in terms of preparedness to handle the spread of the virus. By Friday, every district will have a special plan ready, with a number of isolation and quarantine centres, personal protective equipment for doctors, ventilators for critical patients, critical care units, N95 and triple layer masks. Maharashtra has also stocked up, in surplus, all emergency equipment. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved withdrawing ₹10 crore from the contingency fund for the preparedness.

Is there any advisory for schools and colleges to remain closed?

This advisory has not yet been issued by the state, even though some educational institutes have approached the department with these requests. We are in a wait-and-watch position right now, and have informed all authorities that at any time immediate instructions can be issued. This was told to them on Wednesday, in the chief minister’s first review meeting with divisional commissioners, district collectors and all department officials.

What about other public places such as malls, cinema halls, swimming pools, hotels and eateries?

There needs to be self-discipline among everyone. Social distancing is the key to contain this virus. In other countries that saw a spurt in the number of cases, a lockdown helped contain it. So the key is so stay at home, avoid crowded places, and minimise contact with people.

What are the main challenges faced by the government in dealing with and curtailing the spread of coronavirus?

The biggest challenge is contact tracing. This means, finding people who have come from other countries and are asymptomatic, in such cases, they are carriers of the virus and show no visible symptoms. It is a Herculean task to trace such persons. In case of the coronavirus, many persons are asymptomatic (they are affected by the virus and have no signs such as fever, cough and sore throat). Maharashtra is also examining a way to evoke the Epidemic Act. This will enable the state to compulsorily shift symptomatic patients to quarantine centres, if they are unwilling to do so. Currently, if a symptomatic person refuses to be quarantined, there is no way the state can force him/her.

Following the Centre’s advisory of Wednesday which makes quarantining passengers coming from other countries compulsory, what steps is Maharashtra taking?

Such quarantine centres need to be secluded, away from public and populated areas. All district collectors have been directed to locate isolated buildings that can be used as quarantine centres for incoming international travellers, and make all necessary provisions there. Moreover, it is expected that this travel advisory is going to discourage passengers from travelling into the country. Flights are already seeing only 10% to 20% of their usual number of passengers.

Will the government allow private laboratories to set up equipment and machinery required to test suspected cases of coronavirus?

There is definitely going to be a need to rope in private laboratories. The collector of Pune told the state on Thursday morning that results of 43 tests are still pending. Every swab needs four-six hours for the results to be finalised. And it is essential that results be finalised as soon as possible. That burden needs to be reduced. In Wednesday’s meeting, Ranbaxy and SRL have approached the government. They are Bio Safety Lab (BSL) level 3, as only those can be authorised for coronavirus testing. However, the central government’s permission is needed first.

Are there plans to cancel the IPL?

We are discouraging them from selling tickets for the games. Without that, if anybody wants to play, they can go ahead. However, the state government will strictly not allow any crowds to gather anywhere.

What is the government doing to curb the spread of misinformation?

On Wednesday, I sanctioned ₹3.6 crore for advertisements in leading print and electronic media, radio and other channels of communication such as hoardings, and posters in public places to give out correct information about preventive care, symptoms, and contain any panic situation.