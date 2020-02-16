e-paper
Coronavirus scare:Travellers from affected countries out of UP health dept radar?

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:02 IST
LUCKNOW The district health department is finding it hard to track 110 people who came to Lucknow from coronavirus-affected countries in the past few days.

The main hurdle is that the hotels are not sharing information about such travellers with the health department immediately after their arrival, said officials.

“We have tracked 60 of these people and shall reach all of them soon,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson, health department.

These Lucknow-bound travellers were identified at different airports in the country. As health teams found symptoms of coronavirus in these people, their travel itinerary was shared with the UP health department.

“In Uttar Pradesh, no one has tested positive for coronavirus. But we are keeping a track of all those who have a few symptoms such as fever and cough along with travel history of China. The travellers are be tracked for 28 days,” said Raghuvanshi.

On Sunday, an awareness programme on coronavirus was organised. Speaking at the event, Dr Aniruddh Verma said infection should not be taken lightly. “There is nothing to panic about coronavirus. People should keep their immunity high to prevent infection,” he emphasised.

‘HOTELS NOT SHARING INFO’

