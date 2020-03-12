Coronavirus: Delhi schools, malls take preventive steps

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:13 IST

New Delhi:

After the Delhi government on Thursday declared the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) an epidemic, schools, cinema halls, shopping malls and hotels in the city started implementing the preventive steps directed by the city administration, even if it meant losses for some.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 74 with 14 fresh cases, including a foreign national. Delhi, so far, has had six positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Experts on Thursday said the steps taken by the Delhi government were on the right direction and urged it to continue intensive sanitizing drive of all its public transport modes.

“All major cities abroad take such lockdown measures in case of such a pandemic. The decision to shut movie halls is particularly very wise because theatres are a place where people sit in close proximity for prolonged periods. Further, disinfecting cinema halls becomes all the more difficult because it is dark and gets no sunlight,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital.

Schools and Colleges

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that all educational institutions in the city will remain closed till March 31 in view of the corona virus scare. However, the government has made it clear that students can be asked to attend schools, colleges, institutions for exams. All primary schools in the city are already shut as a precautionary measure since March 5.

“In view of the rapid spread of noval coronavirus, the government of NCT of Delhi has decided that all educational institutions i.e Schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics (government/aided/private/MCD/NDMC/Delhi centers) shall remain closed till March 31, 2020, except for holding examinations,” said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisoida in a statement. Teachers and other staff of Delhi government schools, however, have been asked to report to work.

Following Thursday’s directive from the Delhi government, some private schools also suspended the ongoing internal exams for junior classes. In a WhatsApp message to parents, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said, “This is to inform you that there will be no exam for class 6 tomorrow. School shall be closed till the 31st for them. They are advised to stay at home. Only class 8 to come for the exam with parents and leave with parents after the exam. All others off till 31 st reports will be sent online.”

For those who have to go to schools to appear for exams, principals in both government and private schools said that they are taking precautions to ensure safety of students who are taking exams. “The CBSE has already announced that the students can carry hand sanitisers and face masks to their examination centres. Besides, we are also keeping sanitisers everywhere in the school. We are also sanitising the school on daily basis,” said Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu School in Rohini.

Following Delhi government’s advisory, Delhi University announced to suspend all activities including internal exams till March. In a statement issued by the University, the students were informed that study material will be available for them on weekly basis on their college or department’s website till March 31. “Teachers of the respective courses shall remain available as per the time table through e-resources,” the statement read.

Officials at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia said that they were yet to receive any communication from the government. “We have already advised students to avoid public gatherings and take precautions. We have not received any order for the cancellation of classes from the HRD ministry,” said JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.

Movie halls shut

While schools and colleges in Delhi have seen closures in the past due to air pollution, the city administration’s decision on Thursday to shut all cinema halls till March 31 came as a surprise to many in the industry, even as all of them agreed to abide by the directive to prevent the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading any further in the national Capital.

The management of several multiplexes said it is the first time that cinema halls will be shut for almost three weeks in Delhi.

When contacted, several cinema halls and multiplexes confirmed to HT of having received the Delhi government’s closure order. “We received the order on today (Thursday) evening. While today’s night shows will continue, we are offering refunds to all those who booked tickets with us for Friday or the weekend,” said a spokesperson of INOX.

PVR Limited said the company “fully respects” the decision of the government. “We believe that this is a temporary situation and remain buoyant about the film business in India, and our own growth prospects. We also look forward to continuing to serve our guests in the States of Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu and offering them a world class movie going experience 1st April 2020 onwards,” it said in a statement.

The management of several cinema halls said they have increased the frequency of housekeeping. “Disinfectants are being used for sanitizing and wiping all touch points like food counter tops, box office counters, armrests, grab rails, door handles and knobs, light switches and other frequently used equipment,” said the INOX spokesperson.

Hotel business down

The city’s hotel industry has also taken a hit with tourists scrapping plans and even corporate bookings getting cancelled.

Hotel owners said their business worsened after India on Wednesday suspended most visas including visa-free travel facility extended to Indian-origin foreigners from Friday to 15 April in an effort to stop instances of incoming travellers spreading the infection in the country.

Areas such as Paharganj, Karol Bagh and Mahipalpur which are known for cheap or budget accommodations have seen sharp decline in the demand for rooms. In Paharganj, even the cafes and restro-bars have seen low footfall over the past one week.

“Holi time is the season for brisk business. But this year, our rooms are all empty. Even group tour bookings have seen a decline of more than 50%,” said Arun Gupta, general secretary of Delhi Hotel Association.

Mahipalpur in South Delhi which is a popular destination for tourists especially those in transit due to its proximity to the airport, is also recording low business.

“The latest government directive of not granting visas has resulted to at least a dozen cancellations in my hotel alone. Even local bookings for families which have a wedding are getting cancelled or postponed. The worst part is we have no clue how long will this phase of coronovirus scare continue,” said a Dinesh Khanna, an owner of multiple hotels in Mahipalpur.

Malls

The L-G and the Delhi government on Thursday also made it mandatory for all public and private offices and shopping malls to disinfect their buildings and premises every day.

An official of South Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall said the management has already taken a number of steps to spread awareness and maintain general hygiene in the mall.

“We have increased the frequency of deep cleaning of the mall. Besides, all retailers and restaurants have been issued advisories to sanitise all touch points multiple times a day. Most of our staff is being provided with masks. Managers have been deputed to monitor people, including our staff, in case they show any symptoms or signs of the virus. Posters are also being placed in key contact areas of the mall,” said a senior official of the mall.

(ends)