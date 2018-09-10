Couple among dead in Delhi-Jaipur expressway accident wed six months ago

Two of the six people killed in the accident on Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Sunday morning had married only six months ago, relatives said.

Sunil , a 22-year-old labourer, married 21-year-old Rekha earlier this year, said their relative Laxman Sansi.

Sansi added that Sunil had cleared his Class 12 examination last year. The others who were killed in the accident were Laxman’s elder brother Champi (32), his wife Anita (30), son Aryan (2) and Champi’s distant relative Naresh (28). Naresh lived in Mahipalpur, while the other five members lived in Jaitpur’s Saurabh Vihar for the last 10 years.

Sunil was Anita’s brother.

“Champi and Sunil used to live in a rented accommodation with their families. The male members worked as labourers. They did odd jobs,” said Laxman, adding that tragedy had struck the family last year when one of their siblings committed suicide.

Laxman said Champi was the eldest of five siblings.

“He was very responsible and always stayed in touch with family members, especially since our second elder brother committed suicide last year,” said Laxman, adding that he is the youngest.

Hours after the accident, the family took the bodies of the six to their native village in Siddapur, near Jaipur. The six were returning to Delhi after attending the annual festivities at their ancestral temple in the village, relatives said.

Laxman said, “They spent 12 days in our village and were on their way home in Delhi when they met with the accident. Champi was probably behind the wheel when the vehicle met with the accident,” Laxman said.

He also said that the last rites were performed on Sunday evening at their native village.

