Court awards death sentence to triple murder accused

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:52 IST

LUCKNOW Additional district judge DN Singh on Friday awarded death sentence to one Buddha, aged around 50 years, for killing three persons, including a woman and two minor children.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Pronouncing the judgment, the ADJ observed that the man had killed three persons in a cold-blooded manner in Malihabad and therefore life imprisonment would not be enough.

In the wee hours of December 12, 2009, Buddha had killed Sursati Devi, 65, mother of his estranged wife, with a trident.

He also brutally murdered Suraj, 10 and Shivangi, 6; children of his brother-in-law Ramchandra, with a trident.

After the incident, Ramchandra had lodged an FIR at the Malihabad police station against the accused.

“Buddha was married to Deshpati. But they got separated due to marital discord. Thereafter, she got married to Pancharam of Barabanki district,” said Manoj Tripathi, government advocate.

“Buddha developed a grudge against Deshpati after her marriage with Pancharam. On the fateful night, he barged into his in-laws’ house to kill his wife and her husband,” said Tripathi.

“When Buddha did not find his estranged wife and her husband, he killed his mother-in-law and two minor children,” he informed.

In the recent past, this is the second death sentence awarded by district court in Lucknow.

Additional district judge (special judge- Pocso Act) Arvind Mishra on January 17 awarded death sentence to rape and murder accused Arfat Mirza alias ‘Bablu’, four months after the incident and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the accused.

Mirza, a resident of Gadi Peer Khan under Thakurganj police station, was arrested on September 15, for allegedly raping and killing six-year old daughter of his neighbour and close friend.