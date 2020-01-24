e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Court awards death sentence to triple murder accused

Court awards death sentence to triple murder accused

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Additional district judge DN Singh on Friday awarded death sentence to one Buddha, aged around 50 years, for killing three persons, including a woman and two minor children.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Pronouncing the judgment, the ADJ observed that the man had killed three persons in a cold-blooded manner in Malihabad and therefore life imprisonment would not be enough.

In the wee hours of December 12, 2009, Buddha had killed Sursati Devi, 65, mother of his estranged wife, with a trident.

He also brutally murdered Suraj, 10 and Shivangi, 6; children of his brother-in-law Ramchandra, with a trident.

After the incident, Ramchandra had lodged an FIR at the Malihabad police station against the accused.

“Buddha was married to Deshpati. But they got separated due to marital discord. Thereafter, she got married to Pancharam of Barabanki district,” said Manoj Tripathi, government advocate.

“Buddha developed a grudge against Deshpati after her marriage with Pancharam. On the fateful night, he barged into his in-laws’ house to kill his wife and her husband,” said Tripathi.

“When Buddha did not find his estranged wife and her husband, he killed his mother-in-law and two minor children,” he informed.

In the recent past, this is the second death sentence awarded by district court in Lucknow.

Additional district judge (special judge- Pocso Act) Arvind Mishra on January 17 awarded death sentence to rape and murder accused Arfat Mirza alias ‘Bablu’, four months after the incident and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the accused.

Mirza, a resident of Gadi Peer Khan under Thakurganj police station, was arrested on September 15, for allegedly raping and killing six-year old daughter of his neighbour and close friend.

top news
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities