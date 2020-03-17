Court rejects plea by Dec 16 convict to set aside death penalty

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:57 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Mukesh Singh, one of the convicts in the December 16 gang rape case, seeking to set aside the death penalty awarded to him for the sexual assault and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus in 2012.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the application is not maintainable and advocate ML Sharma, Singh’s counsel, had misread the statutory provisions of the Indian Evidence Act. The court also said that even on merit, no case is made out for grant of relief.

The order came on a plea by Singh who, through his counsel, had contended that he was not present in the city on December 16, 2012 when six men had raped the victim in the moving bus and dumped her body on the streets.

In his plea, Singh has contended that the Delhi police had concealed important documents from the court during the trial which could have ultimately led to his acquittal. The petition also said that Singh was arrested from Karoli, Rajasthan on December 17, 2012 and not on December 18, 2012 as contended by the prosecution.

The plea said that the police have falsely implicated Singh and even his lawyer, ML Sharma got to know about the torture on his client in the Tihar jail just a few days back when he met an ex-army officer.

Countering these contentions, Public Prosecutor Rajiv Mohan and Irfan Ahmed, told the court that the petition was frivolous and a mischievous endeavour to stall the hanging scheduled for March 20. They contended that the same defence was taken in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court which had upheld the decision of the trial court.

Agreeing with the submissions of the prosecution, the court said that the issue of irregularity in the arrest of Mukesh has already been dealt with and rejected by the high court and the apex court.

“Therefore in my considered opinion, it is not legally permissible for this court to re-entertain any such plea and the same deserves to be dismissed,” the judge said in his 8-page order.

The judge also expressed anguish on the way the application was moved by Mukesh’s counsel.

“It is well known fact that courts of this country are over burdended and are hard pressed for time. The duty to deliver justice expeditiously becomes all the more onerous when the court is dealing with the cause of death row convict when one convict when one wrong decision would lead to fatal consequences. Therefore, the expectations of assistance for Bar is more enhanced and intense,” the judge said.

The court also said that the counsel for the convict made a false averment and has miserably failed to discharge to bring the facts before this court.

“Unfortunately some mischevious brains have been projecting and consciously nurturing a misplaced notion that there is a premium over dishonesty and mendacity in this country. This court is of the considered opinion that the authorities involved in the dispensation of justice are duty bound to dispel such ill founded notion.

“It would be axiomatic to observe that time is a very precious judicial entity and is required to be very sagaciously spent,” the judge said while bringing the conduct of Sharma before the Bar Council of India for necessary action.