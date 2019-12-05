Court summon senior police officers on missing children

cities

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) crime, DCP (police headquarters) and DCP (south-west district) to be personally present in court on December 10 to explain why the local police was not able to crack cases related to minors going missing and those related to elopement and abduction.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal asked the three officers to be present in the court while hearing the habeas corpus plea by a father seeking production of his minor girl who had been missing since July 22 this year.

According to the father’s plea, his daughter was kept in the illegal confinement of his neighbour.

Appearing for the Delhi police, advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel (criminal) of the Delhi government, and advocate Chaitanya Gosain told the court that intimation was sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on July 24 in this regard.

Mehra said various steps have been taken by the police, including recording of statements of the victim’s relatives and analysing the call detail records. He said the standing orders on missing people had been signed by the police commissioner earlier this year.

However, the court said the status report given by the police on Thursday does not show any substantial progress in the investigation. It said it appeared that the standing order on missing children was also not being implemented.

The court remarked that while the local police was facing difficulty in solving such missing cases, leads are obtained as soon as the case is transferred to the crime branch. It asked the officers to be present in the court to address the query and posted the matter for December 10.