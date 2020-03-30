Covid-19: 200 inmates released from Amritsar jail in a day

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:32 IST

In order to decongest the state prisons in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, authorities of the Amritsar Central Jail have released 200 inmates in the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

The authorities added that some prisoners were released on parole while others were given interim bail for six weeks. Around 500-700 prisoners will be released from the jail.

The central jail is overcrowded with 3,400 prisoners lodged there even as it has the capacity to hold just 2,200 prisoners.

Jail superintendent Arshdeep Singh Gill said, “61 inmates were released on Saturday night and 131 on Sunday morning. The undertrials were given interim bail by the court while the convicted were given parole.”

“Inmates who have attained the age of 65 years and have pending sentence of less than 10 years; and those incarcerated for less than seven years are being given priority. Inmates booked or convicted for less than 3yrs under the NDPS Act are being released,” he added.

Gangsters, murder accused, those booked for theft by force, incarcerated under the POCSO Act, the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, for rape will not be released.

76 RELEASED FROM SANGRUR JAIL

As many as 76 inmates were released from the district jail in Sangrur on Sunday. Sangrur DLSA secretary Neetika Verma said prisoners who have been released were facing seven-year term. On orders of principal magistrate of Sangrur Juvenile Justice Board, three minors, lodged at an observation home in Ludhiana, were also released.