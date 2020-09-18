e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid-19: 73 prisoners test positive in Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj jail

Covid-19: 73 prisoners test positive in Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj jail

Seventy-three prisoners and a staff member of Central jail Sitarganj in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, said officials

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:12 IST
Mohan Rajput
Mohan Rajput
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
On September 9, 51 jail inmates and one jail staffer of Nainital district jail had tested positive in the RT-PCR test for Covid-19.(Representational Image)
         

Seventy-three prisoners and a staff member of Central jail Sitarganj in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, said officials.

Following the development, jail administration went into a tizzy with these fresh cases as they had restricted the entry and exit in jail premises. Jail administration is now searching for a safe place for isolating these infected jail inmates, officials said.

Earlier on September 9, 51 jail inmates and one jail staffer of Nainital district jail had tested positive in the RT-PCR test for the Covid-19 virus.

“73 inmates and a jail guard have tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday. Infected inmates have been isolated in jail premises till they are shifted to isolation centres,” said Dadhi Ram Maurya, superintendent, Central Jail Sitarganj.

He said samples of 112 inmates were collected on Sunday from the jail. “The inmates were suffering from viral fever and cold. Around 700 inmates are housed here,” he said.

He said when they observed some inmates were suffering from viral fever, cold and cough. , they were isolated from the rest of the inmates and health officials were called for collecting samples as a precautionary measure.

Maurya said, “It is a matter of probe that when the entry and exit from jail premises is absolutely banned how the infection spread in the inmates. The health department must look into the matter.”

He informed that despite the inspector general (IG) jail’s instructions that those inmates who are Covid-19 negative, should be permitted two meetings in a month with their relatives, jail administration is not permitting inmates due to fear of the Covid-19 outbreak.

DS Panchpal, chief `medical officer, US Nagar said, “Since these are jail inmates they will be isolated in a secure place. We have informed the administration about it and wherever administration suggests we will shift them,”

Notably, 5 inmates in Sitarganj jail had tested positive in May and June. Later six more inmates and four staff members tested positive in temporary jail in Sitarganj on August 19.

